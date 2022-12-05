A New Dawn beckons:LP Candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour team rally to restore Lagos’ crown of glory





The noble and urgent quest to reclaim the lost glory of Lagos State and also recover its mortgaged future is on track with Labour Party Governorship Candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour leading the charge. It is a movement of an idea whose time has come, of a real change long overdue, to rescue an excellently endowed state from the years that the ravenous, pillaging locusts have eaten. Indeed, it is not by accident that Gbadebo is the man rightly positioned for a critical moment like this: he is living up to his name to ‘recover the crown’ (of responsible leadership) and return power to the people.

It is a now-or-never collective fight for the future of Lagos and the good of Lagosians. That is why the Labour Party campaign team has recently taken the reclamation mission message to the people of Badagry in a massive rally held in the area. With a promise that no area of Lagos State will be left untouched, the Labour Party Candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and his Deputy, Princess…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper