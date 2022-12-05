Abia 2023: Prepare to hand over to APGA, Oye tells PDP





…As APGA inaugurates campaign council

By Steve Oko

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Ike Oye, has told the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, to prepare to hand over power to APGA in 2023.

Oye who spoke in Umuahia during the inauguration of APGA Campaign Council, predicated that APGA would take over the entire South East in the forthcoming polls.

He told the PDP to begin to prepare its handover note, expressing optimism that APGA will take over the Abia Government House in 2023.

The APGA national chairman who said that both the All Progressive Congress, APC; and the PDP, had disappointed South East, said that crushing defeat awaits the duo

He urged the people to take advantage of the opportunity provided by APGA as a platform for the South East to bargain for power at the centre.

Chief Oye said that the yearning for good change plus the quality of candidates paraded by APGA in all the states in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper