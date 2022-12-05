Alleged unlawful detention: Woman slams 100m suit on IGP, Anambra CP





IGP, Usman Baba

By Efe Onodjae

A woman, Mrs Ebere Okonkwo , has slammed a N100 million suit on the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba and the Commissioner of Police , Anambra State, Echeng Echeng, over alleged unlawful detention of her husband, a tricycle operator .

Mrs Okonkwo dragged the Police Chief and his lieutenant before the Federal High Court, Awka, Anambra State, contending that her husband, Chidubem Okonkwo, had been in Police custody for over six months without being charged to court.

The plaintiff in the suit said her husband being a member of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria TOAN, Awka branch, Anambra State, was arrested on march 15, 2022 and paraded as a cultist .

She prayed the court to consider three issues for determination: “whether the defendants are right to have arrested, detained and kept the detainee in their custody since the 15th March, 2022 till date, without allowing the plaintiff and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper