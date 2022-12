A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Dogara’s defection comes barely 48 hours after Dogara and some aggrieved northern APC leaders declared support for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Details shortly…

The post Breaking: Ex-Speaker Dogara dumps APC for PDP appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper