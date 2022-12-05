Fear mustn’t lead our youths to ‘japa’ – Osinbajo





Vice president Yemi Osinbajo

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo, has urged the Nigerians youths to be hopeful, and not be pressured to leave the country out fear of the unknown.

Osinbajo made this appeal during the 2022 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols held on Sunday evening at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

He said, “Fear of the unknown should not be allowed to lead our young people to migrate to other countries in search of greener pastures. We can make our pastures here greener again. It requires commitment and consistency.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, urged Nigerians not to exercise fear or despair over the current challenges facing the country ahead of the 2023 elections.

He expressed hope that Nigeria would overcome the difficulties as the elections and population census would be conducted peacefully without…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper