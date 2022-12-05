Health information: SCI, GSK donate N8.10m equipment to Lagos State





By Sola Ogundipe

Towards enabling public health secondary health facilities in Lagos to utilise reported health data for informed decisions, Save the Children International, SCI, Nigeria, through the INSPIRING Project, has donated the District Health Information Software 2 (DHIS2) Dashboard App valued at N2.5 million, and 30 internet tablets valued at N5.6 million to the Lagos State Health Service Commission.

In line with the donation made possible with the support of GlaxoSmithKline, 30 health workers and trainers have been trained on the judicious use of the dashboard.

The DHIS2 is an open-source, web-based software used as a health management information system tool for collecting, analyzing, visualizing, and sharing data.

Receiving the items at the handing over/presentation ceremony weekend, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr Benjamin Eniayewun, described the development as a paradigm shift, even as he noted that it would go a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper