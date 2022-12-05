How we spent 13% oil derivation in Ondo — Akeredolu





….Says, we don’t touch LG funds

By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, stated that the 13 per cent oil derivation, subsidy and SURE-P refunds from the Federal Government were expended on capital projects and payment of accumulated salary arrears.

Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, also disassociated himself from those alleged to have been stealing funds meant for local government areas from the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC.

The statement reads: “Some of the impactful projects undertaken and completed by this administration include the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of the 32.6km Araromi-Alape road in Ilaje Local Government Area; 16.65km Ikaramu-Akunnu-chainnage 7-Oke Agbe Road in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area; 4.5km Agadagba Obon-New Ajapa Road in Ese-Odo Local Government Area; 3.0km Oke Igbo Township roads, Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area, among…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper