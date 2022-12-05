Hurrah! The judges awaken, the powerful are becoming convicts





By Owei Lakemfa

IT is against the run of play for the powerful in office to be convicted for misdeeds, especially in a reign of virtual lawlessness and impunity. But it happened thrice in the past five weeks with the courts convicting for contempt of the Chairman of the powerful Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa; the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba and the Chief of the entire Nigeria Army, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya.

Who knows, we may end the year with the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, being hauled before a judge for the alleged abduction, torture and illegal detention of a student, Aminu Muhammad Adamu who allegedly insulted Her Excellency, an unelected official of the Federal Republic.

To comprehend what appears to be the radical rumbling in the judiciary is to cast our minds back to its near silencing for a cumulative 29 years by ‘Fellow Nigerians’ in camouflage uniform who ousted the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper