Katsina APC flags off gov’ship campaign in terrorists stronghold





By Ogalah Ibrahim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, on Monday saw an uncontrollable crowd attend its official governorship campaign flag-off held at Faskari LGA, one of the terrorists stronghold in the state.

The party’s governorship candidate, Dr Dikko Umar Radda while addressing the pool of supporters who turned out to receive the APC campaign team, pledged to serve the state diligently, with the fear of God if elected as its next Governor.

The former SMEDAN Boss also assured the people of the area that if elected he would neither shortchange nor allow anyone to shortchange the people of the state.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of the Dikko-Jobe Campaign Council, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa described the Dikko-Jobe ticket as the best for Katsina State come 2023, stating that the state will experience unprecedented prosperity under their watch compared to other candidates seeking to govern the state in 2023.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper