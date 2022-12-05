NAS to mark platinum Jubilee with weekend of service to humanity

- Onaiyekan to deliver citizens Summit lecture
The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity, as part of activities commemorating its 70th anniversary, has rolled out a programme of events slated for Friday, 9th, 10th, and 11th December 2022. This includes the Prelate of the Roman Catholic Church and Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan as keynote speaker at a special Citizens’ Summit for the 70th Anniversary Lecture. The event will be held in Abuja on Saturday, 10th December 2022.
A statement signed by the NAS Capoon, Mr. Abiola Owoaje, stated that the Citizens Summit being an initiative of #OurvotesCount, an advocacy programme of the organisation is aimed at advocating for a” purposeful democratic election as a critical first-step solution in effectively challenging the ills militating against the attainment of the full potential of Nigeria”
According to him, the Citizens’ Summit is expected to attract political leaders, Independent National…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper