Obi: I don’t know why APC has not sacked me — Babachir Lawal  

Former Secretary to Government of the Federation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Engr. Babachir Lawal, has said that he was for Peter Obi of the Labour Party, expressing surprise that APC had not sacked him (Lawal).

He added that the 2023 presidential poll is a must-win for Peter Obi, given the current state of the country.

Lawal said these on Monday at an interactive session between Obi and north-eastern stakeholders in Abuja.

Lawal’s words: “I am in APC and a member of the Board of Trustees of the party, but I am doing the Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti movement.

“The APC has not sacked me yet. I don’t know what they are waiting for.

“We want (Obi) to win this election and must win this election. If we lose this election, we’ll all migrate to Cameroon…





