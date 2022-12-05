Youth group laud leadership qualities, disposition of Edo SSG





Youth

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A group, the Initiative for Youth Awareness on Migration, Development and Reintegration (IYAMIDR) has hailed the leadership qualities of the Secretary to State Government, Edo State, Osarodion Ogie Esq and urged political leaders and politicians in the state to emulate his style of leadership that has endeared to virtually every strata of people in the state.

The Executive Director of IYAMIDR, Solomon Okoduwa said the call became necessary because of the steadfastness and commitment of Ogie towards meeting the needs of the people.

He said “Mr. Osarodion Ogie will continue to be relevant many years to come regardless of his political affiliation” Okoduwa said.

According to him, “Ogie is a detribalised Nigerian. Not minding the class, religion, tribe and culture. He humbly accepts everyone. Regardless of the pressure, the soft spoken politician respectfully addresses the crowd of people that throng to his house daily….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper