Bodies of two babies found in French freezer





This photograph taken in Bedoin, southern France, on December 2, 2022, shows the seals of a police notice at the entrance of the building where the bodies of two newborns were found in a freezer on December 1, 2022. – The two babies, which the prosecutor’s office said on December 2, 2022 were newborns, were found after a man called the gendarmerie in the nearby town of Mormoiron on November 30, 2022. The link between this man and the woman in custody was not specified. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)

Two newborn babies whose corpses were found in a woman’s freezer in southern France did not die of natural causes, prosecutors said Monday.

“The two children were not stillborn,” Florence Galtier, prosecutor in the southern town of Avignon, told AFP, citing an autopsy.

Their deaths were “not natural in origin”, she added, after the discovery at the home of a 41-year-old woman arrested last Thursday in the southern village of Bedoin.

The woman was charged Friday on suspicion…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper