Breaking: Police officer, two Ebubeagu operatives, hoodlum killed in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki – A police officer, two Ebubeagu operatives, and a hoodlum were reportedly killed on Monday night during a fierce gun battle in the State.

The victims met their Waterloo when the Police clashed with unknown gunmen at the Presco campus area of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

Vanguard gathered that following the gun battle, passersby and residents of the Abakaliki metropolis were seen scampering for safety.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 8 p.m., when the unknown gunmen attacked police officers on their duty post in the Area.

The exchange of gunfire between members of Ebubeagu Security outfit, the Police, and the unknown gunmen resulted in several casualties.

A resident of Abakaliki metropolis (names withheld) added that:

“Nawaooooo the shooting last night was not small even inside the house, we took cover. I heard they killed one of the gunmen…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper