Four Nigerians arrested in UK, Sweden over alleged cybercrime in US





By Biodun Busari

Four Nigerians were arrested in the United Kingdom and Sweden for allegedly committing cyber fraud and theft of public money in the United States.

This was made known in a press release by the US Department of Justice on Monday, adding that each defendant risks at least a 20-year imprisonment if found guilty.

According to DOJ, the defendants – Akinola Taylor, Olayemi Adafin, Olakunle Oyenbanjo and Kazeem Olanrewaju Runsewe were also indicted for aggravated identity theft and their crime was transnational in nature.

The statement said, “The United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the unsealing of four indictments charging Akinola Taylor (Nigeria), Olayemi Adafin (United Kingdom), Olakunle Oyebanjo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper