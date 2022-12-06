I Won’t vote Atiku, Peter Obi Obi if I’m not running for president  – Tinubu





Obi, Tinubu and Atiku

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said he won’t vote for any of his counterparts if he weren’t to be running for president in the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu stated this in an interview with BBC News on Monday shortly after his appearance at the Chatham House in London, the United Kingdom.

The APC candidate said he won’t vote for Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if he weren’t on the ballot.

He said, “None because they are not as competent as any other person out there. They have no track record, none of them is qualified except me.”

Tinubu also said those criticising his source of wealth were driven by envy.

According to him, his wealth came from investments in real estate.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper