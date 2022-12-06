John Lyon’s trial: Victim’s wife breaks down in court while testifying





By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—A witness testifying at the resumed trial of “Celebrity kidnapper” John Lyon,’ yesterday, broke down in tears while narrating how her husband, a bank manager, was kidnapped in their residence in Yenagoa, the state capital on June 30 this year.

The wife of the victim, Mrs Faith Omeje, a lecturer at the Federal University Otuoke, FUO, was overwhelmed by tears as she struggled to hold back tears as she recounted how her husband was kidnapped, which prompted the trial judge, Justice Ineikade Eradiri, to call for a break, which lasted about eight minutes to enable the witness composed herself.

According to her account, on June 30, four armed and hooded men waylaid her husband at the family residence in Yenagoa when he was returning from work, and after shooting, whisked him away in a waiting Blue Toyota Corolla car with number plate, KJA 225 AY.

Another witness, Timipa Werikumo, who facilitated the lease of a Toyota Corolla with the number,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper