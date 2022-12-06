Lagos directs compliance with judgment on use of hijab in schools





By Elizabeth Osayande

Lagos State Government has directed full compliance with the Supreme Court judgement that students in schools across the state can wear hijab to attend classes.

In a circular dated Monday December 5, 2022 and sighted by Vanguard, the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, directed to a number of pubic and private agencies and individuals, said there should be compliance with the directive, as it was in line with the decision of the apex Court in the land.

The statement read in part: “It is hereby notified for general information that the Supreme Court Judgement 8C.910/2016 delivered on the 17 of June, 2022 on the use of Hijab as it affects pupils/students in Lagos State schools has declared that students should be allowed to wear the Hijab if desired.

“A comprehensive guideline on the use of Hijab in schools will be issued by the state government in due course. However, you are to note that the judgement is binding on all schools in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper