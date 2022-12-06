Nigeria could earn $40bn yearly from tech talent — NITDA DG





Mr Kashifu Inuwa, Director General, NITDA

Nigeria holds a huge reservoir of human talent in the technology sector. As such, the country has a competitive advantage to become the global talent factory in the sector with the capacity to earn over $40 billion annually.

There is currently a vacancy of about 4 million programmers globally and Nigeria has the capacity to produce 2 million of these which can be plugged to the global value chain.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, director general/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), stated this during a panel session at the 16th ǼLEX Annual Lecture themed “Digital Economy: Africa’s Catalyst for Regional Growth and Transformation”.

The panel, which held virtually, had other speakers including Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, SSA to the president on digital transformation, and Dawn Dimowo, government affairs and public policy manager, Google, while Segun Aina, president, Africa Fintech Network and chairman, Board…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper