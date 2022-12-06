POWER SUPPLY: Reps probe N4.014trn debts by Togo, Benin, Niger Republics





By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives, has resolved to probe the over N4.014 trillion revenue/debt owed to the FederalGovernment bysome international electricity customers, which include Republics of Togo, Benin and Niger.

The committee also summoned the Managing Director of Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading, NBET Plc, Dr. NnaemekaEweluka for explanations on the debts.

The notice was contained in a letter by Chairman of the Committee,Oluwole Oke.

The letter demanded the physical appearance of Eweluka alongside Dr. Marilyn Amobi, who served as MD/CEO from 2016 to 2020 to justify the reason for non-rendition of the Audited Accounts for the year 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, on December 8, 2022, to defend the accounts laid before the Parliament by the oAuGF.

He said: “Assessment of the External Auditor’s report for the year 2019, showed that the company has paid N3.03 trillion out of the total invoices of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper