Quackery: Sanwo-Olu seeks stakeholders’ support to sanitise building sector





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for joint monitoring of the Real Estate Sector to curb quackery, unlicensed operators and protect citizens against unprofessional practices in the market in restoring sanity in the sector.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Third Lagos Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibition, themed: “Town Hall Meeting on the Lagos Real Estate Emerging Markets- Mitigating the Potential Risks” held at Victoria Island, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, stressed the need for collaboration as government alone cannot do it alone considering the huge real estate transaction going on in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, said the emerging trends and practices in the sector in recent time called for increased vigilance on the part of all genuine practitioners and the government in view of the rate of reported cases of dubious acts by some real estate agents; who are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper