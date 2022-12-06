Ronaldo benched for Portugal’s last 16 tie with Switzerland





Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of Portugal’s starting line-up for their World Cup last 16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday, with Goncalo Ramos selected up front at his expense.

Ronaldo, 37, is the only man to score at five World Cups, but he angered Portugal coach Fernando Santos with his reaction to being substituted in the last group game.

Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix return for Portugal after they were rested in the 2-1 loss to South Korea, as does Bernardo Silva who made a brief appearance off the bench in that game.

Joao Cancelo drops out, with Diogo Dalot keeping his spot at right-back and Raphael Guerreiro restored at left-back.

Otavio starts in midfield after recovering from an injury in Portugal’s opening match.

Switzerland welcome back goalkeeper Yann Sommer from illness and Fabian Schaer retains his place in defence having filled in for Nico Elvedi in the 3-2 win over…







