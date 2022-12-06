Tinubu demonstrated creative empowerment at Chatham, Onoh replies PDP





The South East spokesman of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Josef Onoh has said that the much-touted delegation of subordinates by Tinubu to speak at the Chatham House, United Kingdom lecture, was a creative license extended by Asiwaju to empower his team for works ahead after electoral victory.

He recalled that, unlike the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s blackout at the same Chatham lecture, Tinubu’s delegation of duty was a core component of leadership in getting work done through others meant to overcome most of his political obstacles and general life’s challenges, adding that Tinubu believes in empowering his team and giving them a creative license which also helps to organize for the remaining assignments ahead of campaign trips.

Responding to the Atiku Support Organisation (ASO) attack on the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate’s outing at the Chatham House, Onoh said that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper