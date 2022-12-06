Tinubu shocked critics expecting ‘glitches’ at Chatham House – APC





The All Progressives Congress, APC, said its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has disappointed critics with his recent appearance at Chatham House on Monday.

The APC’s Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, Ali Ali, stated this during a live interview with Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

According to Ali, Tinubu disappointed those expecting ‘glitches’ at the London-based policy institute on Monday.

At the Chatham House, Tinubu discussed some of his plans in defense, economy, education, and technology, among others.

Ali lauded the party’s standard bearer.

He said, “I would say he did very well as expected, maybe to the surprise of his traducers who thought as usual, there would be one or two glitches and they would latch unto that and make a feast out of it,” he said.

“But you can see that he spoke well and, of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper