We’re committed to aviation safety, security— Buhari





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria will continue to prioritise aviation safety and security as critical elements to grow the industry.

President Buhari stated this on Monday in Abuja at the fourteenth ICAO Air Services Negotiation event.

Buhari also said Nigeria’s participation in the open sky agreements have attracted huge Investments into the aviation sector.

“Nigeria continues to champion the cause of aviation safety, security and facilitation throughout the Continent with our on-going support on the comprehensive regional implementation plan for Aviation Security and the Human Resources Development Fund, HRDF, plans” he said.

President Buhari was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

He also said Nigeria’s focus leveraging public private partnership, is also yielding results.

“Nigeria has adopted a Civil Aviation Policy cantered on liberalization and Public Private Partnership, PPP,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper