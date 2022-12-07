2023 elections will be free, fair, credible – Buhari assures West African elders  





President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured that the 2023 general elections would be free, fair and credible, saying manipulations would not be condoned.

Buhari gave this assurance while hosting West African Elders Forum Pre-Election Mediation Mission, led by former Sierra Leonean President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at the State House, Abuja.

Read also: FG recovers N120 b from crime proceeds- Lai Mohammed

He said, “Thank you for accepting to do this service for our sub-region.”

The President cited off-season elections held in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States, as pointer to the fact that the Federal Government would allow people to choose leaders they want.

“That right is guaranteed. We are settling down, and making progress. People should vote whoever they want, in whatever party. We shall not allow anyone to use money and thugs to intimidate the people.

“Nigerians know better now, they are wiser, and know that it is better to dialogue…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper