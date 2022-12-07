31-year-old man shot dead by trigger-happy Police officer in Lagos





SP Benjamin Hundeyin

…Buraimoh had plans to travel to Canada…. victim’s brother

By Esther Onyegbula

A 31-year-old man identified as Gafaru Buraimoh of Land Estate, Ajah has been shot dead by a police officer attached to Ajah Divisional Police Lagos state Command.

Gafaru Buraimoh was hit by a stray bullet on Tuesday at about 10:00 pm while was coming out of SkyMall.

Read also: Lagos Police commence investigation into sale of organs by two teenagers

It was learned that the shooting incident that led to Buraimoh’s death happened when police officers attached to Ajiwe Divisional Police in Ajah were raiding people selling black market fuel at the Ajiwe filling station.

However trouble started when the police officers attempted to impound a black marketer’s fuel, but he refused.

His resistance angered the officers who started shooting sporadically.

According to the deceased brother, Muyideen, who spoke to Vanguard, the incident happened yesterday by 10:00…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper