Customs set to surpass revenue target, hits 2.5trn in 11 months





By Godfrey Bivbere

There are indications that the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, is set to surpass 2022 revenue target as it has already recorded N2.5 trillion in 11 months to November 2022, representing 98 per cent of the N3.1 trillion target set by the Federal Government.

Confirming this to Vanguard Maritime Report in an exclusive interview, the National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Timi Bomodi, stated: “I can confirm that we have collected N2.4 trillion (as at third week in November), we are hopeful that by the end of November we are likely going to be over N2.5 trillion.

“We are hopeful, end of the year is always like that. We might scale through.”

Agents weary of scanners

When asked if the use of the scanners will improve the revenue collectable by the Service, Bomodi explained that it is supposed to but noted that some of those who have been shouting about the absence of the scanning machines seems not to want to use them.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper