Federal roads are death traps — Findings





•The Calabar -Uyo-Ikot Ekpene federal road … a nightmare for commuters

—Federal roads fall apart in S-South(2)

This is the continuation from yesterday of the South-South installment of the investigative report on federal roads in the country that are presently in a state of disrepair, occasioning tales of woe by road users in the affected places.

WHAT the government should do is sit up.

I fault the system which allows the Federal Government to be in Abuja and own roads in Delta State. Every state government should maintain the roads in their states. Look at the East-West Road. It has been there for decades and is still uncompleted. With the effect of the flood now, is there still an East/West Road? So, which road are we talking about? The traditional prime minister of Tuomo Kingdom in the Burutu government area of Delta state, High Chief Mike Loyibo, said: “It is quite sad, the situation of the East-West road is pathetic, particularly the Ohoror-Patani axis of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper