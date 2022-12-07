IGP launches stolen vehicles portal to curb car theft





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has inaugurated the digitalized Central Motor Registry (CMR) Command Centre at the Force Headquarters, Abuja for information leading to the investigation and recovery of stolen vehicles.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said “The newly digitalized Central Motor Registry Command Centre will make it possible for members of the public to report vehicles stolen from as far back as 1st January 2018, and yet-to-be-recovered to input the vehicle details on the online platform to serve as a reliable data point for the possible recovery of the vehicle.

“The platform will also process motor vehicle information to support police operations and efforts toward enhancing national security.

“The digitalization of the CMR is complete with 2 Command Centres in Abuja and Lagos, 37 CMR Information Centres across the Country and in the Federal Capital Territory, 200 e-Enforcement…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper