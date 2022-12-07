I’ll end incessant strikes in Universities if elected President – Peter Obi





By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has vowed to end incessant strikes in Universities if given the chance to rule the country come 2023.

Obi, who Wednesday visited Taraba state to woo voters ahead of the presidential poll said students across the country do not warrant the time wasting past and present governments have subjected them to.

He also said incessant strikes across universities by lecturers would become history and their welfare given priority.

According to him, “the 50 months of ASUU strike in Nigeria since 1999 was a disaster against actualizing a productive Nation through intellects.

“What I and Datti want to do for Nigeria is to ensure that we move from consumption to production and there would be no more University ASUU strike.

“The 50 months ASUU strike in Nigeria is a setback for both the development of Nigeria and our Educational system.“

Obi also promised to make Taraba state a hub for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper