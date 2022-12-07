Just In: Gunmen abduct ex- Accountant general, 3 others in C’River





…as Pastor escapes with bullet wound

…the CP is going back to the location for physical assessment… PPRO

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A former Accountant General of Cross River under Donald Duke’s administration, Mrs. Rose Bassey and three other yet to identified persons were on Tuesday evening abducted along Uyanga-Ikomita axis of the Calabar-Ikom Highway.

They were abducted by gunmen who laid siege on that axis of the busy highway by shooting at the traveling motorists to force them to stop.

Vanguard also gathered

a popular cleric in the state, Evangelist Edim Edim Omin was also shot at but luckily escaped with bullet wounds and was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Checks showed that the kidnapped former account general was in company of her driver and was abducted at about 5pm on Tuesday on her way back from her farm at Ekpri Iko after Iwuru in Biase LGA.

This attack is coming barely 24 hours that the state police Command said it has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper