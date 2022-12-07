NAPHARM inducts 20 Dec 8





By Sola Ogundipe

Twenty leading pharmacists and captains of industry from a wide array of disciplines are set to be inducted into the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, NAPHARM.

The induction which holds in Lagos on Thursday, December 8, 2022, includes specialists from the area of research and development, management, and industrial pharmacy, among others.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Benin, Professor Ray Ozolua and the Managing Directors of GSK Nigeria, Kunle Oyelana; and Medplus Pharmacy Chain, Joke Bakare are among the distinguished invitees.

Others are the Executive Director, of the Nett Pharmacy Chain, Chris Ehimen; and Registrar of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Babashehu Ahmed, among others.

Also, to be inducted as an Honorary Fellow of the Academy is Chief Afe Babalola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and proprietor of Afe Babalola University.

The General Secretary of the Academy, Prof Lere Baale, told Vanguard in a statement





