 NASENI: Technology to stop crude oil theft, bunkering coming soon – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the nation is making progress on inventions in the last seven and half years with the repositioning of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

He said in the future, the nation will be able to maintain and sustain its key infrastructures with less help from outside.

He also said NASENI is now empowered to develop local capacity in machine building and fabrication, which is critical to Nigeria’s industrial development

He said the new NASENI will forge international partnerships to acquire the relevant technologies for socio-economic advancement of the country.

But the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of NASENI, Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna said the agency will soon provide innovative technology solution to crude oil theft and bunkering.

Buhari boasted of his administration’s breakthrough at the commissioning of Muhammadu Buhari Technology and Innovation Complex at…





