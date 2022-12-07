NCC gives update on 3.5GHz Spectrum auction





By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says only two companies expressed interest in the auction of the 3.5GHz Spectrum band by the close of business on Monday, December 5, 2022.

It listed them as; Airtel Networks Limited (Airtel) andS tandard Network & Connections Limited (Standard Network).

However, the Commission said only Airtel had paid the Intention to Bid Deposit (IBD) as stipulated in the Information Memorandum (IM) whereas, Standard Network sent an email appeal for the deadline to be extended by twelve (12) working days which was not acceptable in view of the auction timetable.

Having met all the provision in the IM, Airtel is said too have, emerged as the sole Bidder.

Consequently, the Commission said there shall be no further bidding and that it will proceed to the Assignment Stage in line with the published Information Memorandum guiding the licensing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper