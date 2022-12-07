What I told Eto’o before he assaulted me – Algerian YouTuber, Mamouni





By Efosa Taiwo

Algerian YouTuber, Said Mamouni has broken silence after he was assaulted by Cameroon legend, Samuel Eto’o.

Eto’o got involved in a scuffle with Mamouni outside the Stadium 974 with the incident being filmed and later shared online.

Mamouni has now released a video where he disclosed he has reported the case to the Qatari police.

“I’m at the police station to file a complaint against Eto’o. He hit me, and someone else with him pushed me and destroyed my camera.

“I asked him how is Bakary Gassama [referee that took charge of African World Cup playoff] and if he gave him a bribe. He then hit me and destroyed both my camera and mic.

“I will take my rights here in Qatar as it is a state of law, he did hit me in the chest and the face and in my elbow,” Mamouni said on his YouTube channel.

Recall that Eto’o had released a public apology after the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper