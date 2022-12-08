Ajah police killing, very sad, unfortunate- Sanwo-Olu





Directs close monitoring of probe

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the killing of Gafaru Buraimoh, on Tuesday, after a stray bullet allegedly fired by a police officer hit him during an incident around Ajah axis as “sad and unfortunate.”

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message through his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, however, sympathized with the bereaved family, friends and associates over the sudden death.

The Governor, expressed sadness over the incident with determination of his administration to work with the police in their investigation ‘to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the shooting that led to the untimely death of an innocent citizen, with a view to ensuring that justice is served.”

According to Sanwo-Olu: “No one deserves to die in that manner. Buraimoh was one of our million citizens with hope for a better life. His death is a sad episode for me personally and the state as whole because injury to one…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper