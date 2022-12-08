‘Early access to money management makes financially responsible children’





By Elizabeth Osayande

THE public launch of Little, a money management app, has been described as a means to exposing children to money management, which will in turn make them financially responsible.

The app, developed by an edutech platform, Schoolable, will afford parents the opportunity to send money to their children, especially those in boarding schools, effortlessly via a mobile app, and in addition, eliminate instances of money theft, bullying, among other benefits.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer, Schoolable, Henry Nnalue, explained that it is important for children to be educated in managing money, with the consent of their parents. His words: “We want kids to have an early start with money and once they do, you are guaranteed that they are going to have a responsible adulthood. Adulthood is all about managing the resources you have, be it money or other resources. We believe that Little is a tool for young children to be able to learn…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper