FG saves $300m annually from ban on Barite imports – Minister

The Federal Government says its ban on importation of Barite, an essential mineral in oil drilling, has saved the country 300 million dollars (about N195 billion) annually.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the ninth edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration Scorecard 2015 to 2023 series organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the scorecard series was launched as part of the efforts of the ministry to showcase the numerous achievements of the administration.

Presenting the scorecards of his ministry, Adegbite said the ban on barite importation was part of the efforts of the Federal Government to ensure the downstream mineral policies took effect.

“When we came into office in 2019, we realised that the oil and gas industry use barite in their oil drilling and they were importing the mineral from Morocco…





