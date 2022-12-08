Flood: Govs should account for ecological funds — Environment minister





–Says FG plays its part, state govts must fulfil their obligations

Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

ABUJA — Revisiting the flooding that devastated some states recently, Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammed Abdullahi, has asked Nigerians to seek answers from their respective governors on what they did with the huge sums of money they receive routinely from the Federation Account for ecological challenges.

Recall that the Federal Government, recently accused the state governors of stealing local government funds, which was why poverty was prevalent in the country as well as inhibiting development at the grassroots.

But the governors fired back, under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, saying the claim by the Federal Government that states were responsible for the rise in poverty rate was baseless, even as they blamed the problem on President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s failure to check insecurity.

Speaking, yesterday, Minister of…





