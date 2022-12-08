N1.9trn Service Wide Vote: Senate threatens 100 agencies with zero allocation





By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, gave a one week ultimatum to 100 federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, to appear before it and explain how they spent the Service Wide Vote allocations from 2017 to 2021.

Speaking in Abuja after raising a point of Order by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South) on the refusal of the MDAs to appear despite several correspondence to them, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North) threatened the 100 federal agencies with zero budget allocation in 2023 for not honouring invitations of its committee for explanations on service wide vote expenditure from 2017 to 2021.

According to Lawan: “The agencies must in person defend what they have spent against the backdrop that they appear before the Senate for budget defence. The National Assembly appropriates the money, they must honour invitations of the Senate when called for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper