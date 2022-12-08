New Naira: Emefiele briefs Buhari, says no going back





…Says Buhari happy with us

…Banks ready to disburse to customers

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Thursday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the new Naira in Daura and announced that there is no going back on the issuance of the new bank notes, as part of the CBN cashless policy.

Legislators in the National Assembly have expressed some concerns about the policy but the CBN boss said that it was in the interest of the Nigerian economy and should be supported by well-meaning members of the Nigerian public.

According to Mr. Emefiele, the Nigerian payment system has been deepened enough for the cashless policy, announced about 10 years ago.

He told journalists in an interview after the visit, “I am visiting the President to brief him as part of the normal briefing that we do.

“I have come to brief the President on what is happening at the Central Bank and the economy in general….





