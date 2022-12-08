TikTok sued by Indiana over safety,  privacy of children 





Popular social media app TikTok has been sued by the US state of Indiana amid growing fears for the safety and privacy of young people.

The state attorney general Todd Rokita has accused TikTok’s parent company ByteDance of violating the state’s consumer protection laws.

It alleged that the app fails to safeguard young people and privacy.

However, TikTok said it considers youth well-being in its policies and that it was confident it could satisfy US national security concerns.

Indiana filed two lawsuits on Wednesday. According to the lawsuits, the app exposes young users to inappropriate content.

Meanwhile, in the other complaint, Mr Rokita also alleges TikTok does not disclose the Chinese government’s potential to access sensitive consumer information.

“TikTok is a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” according to court documents.

“As long as TikTok is permitted to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper