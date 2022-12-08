Turkish ambassador inducts new members to Nigerian/Turkey business council





Turkiye Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Hidayet Bayraktar, has inducted new members and presented them with certificates as members of the Nigeria/Turkiye business council.

This was at the backdrop of a cocktail party heralding the end of the 2022 fiscal year.

At the networking and interactive forum, detailed activities of NTBC and her journey so far were reeled out as both countries representatives listed incentives to members ahead the new year.

The Chairman, Dele Kelvin Oye Esq shared the council’s programme and outlined plans to establish business assistance centres, travel business exchanges and expos to and from Turkiye among others ahead 2023.

According to him, the council looks forward to increase in trade missions as well as enhanced advocacy towards the establishment of Nigeria/Turkiye industrial parks.

The high point of the event was the induction of and presentation of membership certificates to new members. Presentations were also made to NTBC…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper