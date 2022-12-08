We won’t be rigid on cash withdrawal limit – Emefiele





Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

Says President told him to carry on without fear

CBN has taken over N500bn old notes into vaults

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele on Thursday said that the recently introduced policy on cash withdrawal limit was not meant to hurt anybody but to strengthen the nation’s economy.

The CBN governor, who stated this while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting behind closed-doors with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katisna State, assured that the apex bank will not be rigid on the policy following criticism from the senate, business experts and some stakeholders.

Recall that the CBN had on Tuesday unveiled a revised cash withdrawal limit with a maximum of N100,000 cash withdrawal per week for individuals and N500,000 cash per week for corporate bodies but the Senate faulted the bank on the implications and timing of the policy, arguing that it might worsen…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper