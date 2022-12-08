Wike donates N200m to FOWOSO





Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, on Wednesday in Akure, donated N200 million to the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees (FOWOSO).

Wike, who was represented by Rivers Head of Service, Mr Rufus Godwin, made the donation at the fourth summit of FOWOSO.

He applauded the initiative of the Ondo State governor’s wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, which he described as life-changing.

He said that something urgent must be done to ensure gender equality, adding that each political party must allow women in its elective positions to at least 30 per cent representation.

The Rivers governor asked women to support their counterparts massively in the 2023 polls.

Also speaking, Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu said that if women were given adequate spaces in all sectors of human endeavour to function, there would be a better world.

The theme of the summit is “Bridging the Gender Gap in the Political Arena: A Case for Nigerian Women.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper