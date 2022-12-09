2023: Nigeria needs a deliverer, not a leader — Oyedepo





By Olayinka Ajayi

Bishop of the Living Faith Church worldwide otherwise known as Winners Chapel has said for Nigeria to recover from the lingering insecurity and economic collapse, Nigeria needs a deliverer.

Speaking during the 3rd day of Shiloh 2022, themed: Convenant Highways, Oyedepo said: ” I warned this nation in 2015 that you are bargaining for trauma without knowing, but nobody listened, now the only thing that Nigeria is known for despite insecurity and economic collapse is the Church.

“I am not a politician and would never be one. I have left that realm long time ago but this land must have rest.

“If you love Nigeria, you better pray that God should send us a deliverer and give us rest again.

“We are long over due for rest. He (God) sent them a deliverer in Israel and the land had rest for 80 years.

“We have a big conference going on in Redemption Camp. It’s the Church that is giving Nigeria a face of honour.

“We (the Churches) are at peace and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper