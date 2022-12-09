2023 outlook: Subsidy removal may further pressure inflation — Afrinvest

•Projects slow GDP growth  

•Interest rates to remain elevated

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Afrinvest Limited has projected that the proposed removal of fuel subsidy in 2023   will lead to further pressure on the inflation rate.

The investment firm   gave this projection at   an investor parley   with the theme: ‘Soft or Hard Landing’,   in Lagos,   noting that the inflation rate   would moderate in the first six months of 2023 to 16.2 percent if   fuel subsidy is retained.  

Among other things, the company   projected a slow slowdown in   GDP to 2.8 percent;   exchange rate of N850 per dollar; and interest rates elevation   at 19.5 percent in the first six months of 2023.

Speaking at the event, Group Managing Director, Afrinvest West Africa, Ike Chioke, said the event was to engage with clients on the 2023 outlook from the investment perspective.

  He said that issues around inflationary trend, Covid-19, commodity prices, Russia and Ukraine…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

