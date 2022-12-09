2023 outlook: Subsidy removal may further pressure inflation — Afrinvest





inflation

•Projects slow GDP growth

•Interest rates to remain elevated

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Afrinvest Limited has projected that the proposed removal of fuel subsidy in 2023 will lead to further pressure on the inflation rate.

The investment firm gave this projection at an investor parley with the theme: ‘Soft or Hard Landing’, in Lagos, noting that the inflation rate would moderate in the first six months of 2023 to 16.2 percent if fuel subsidy is retained.

Among other things, the company projected a slow slowdown in GDP to 2.8 percent; exchange rate of N850 per dollar; and interest rates elevation at 19.5 percent in the first six months of 2023.

Speaking at the event, Group Managing Director, Afrinvest West Africa, Ike Chioke, said the event was to engage with clients on the 2023 outlook from the investment perspective.

He said that issues around inflationary trend, Covid-19, commodity prices, Russia and Ukraine…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper