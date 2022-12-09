Argentina in semi-final after beating Netherlands in penalty shootout

By
Headliners
-
2


20221209 230025
20221209 230025

Argentina beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout in the early hours of Saturday after a dramatic 2-2 draw to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Dutch substitute Wout Weghorst scored two late goals, including a stoppage-time leveller, after Argentina had led 2-0 through Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi’s penalty.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was Argentina’s hero in the shootout, saving two spot-kicks as they won 4-3 on penalties.

AFP

The post Argentina in semi-final after beating Netherlands in penalty shootout appeared first on Vanguard News.



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR