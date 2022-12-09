FMN drives local content through innovation competition





By Cynthia Alo

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) has announced the commencement and call for applications in the second edition of its ‘Prize for Innovation” (PFI) Competition. The annual competition, which started in 2021, promotes new ideas to boost the quest for food self-sufficiency in Nigeria.

This year’s edition is themed “Innovative techniques for local content development in the food and agro-allied sector” and will focus on facilitating the use of local content within the Nigerian food value chain, for sustainable food production.

Prospective participants in this year’s competition are expected to put forth their innovative and cutting-edge solutions to ensure Nigeria’s food & agro-allied sector moves from a dependence on the importation of raw materials to prioritise local capacity development.

In the first category, small and medium businesses operating within the food and agro-allied sector, participants will send entries to compete for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper